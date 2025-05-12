The Milwaukee Bucks enter a pivotal offseason after getting bounced in the first round for the third-consecutive season. The biggest variable is the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo, who despite being under contract until 2028, has been at the center of trade rumors since the final buzzer sounded on Milwaukee's season. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are no stranger to rumors about the Greek Freak seeking a new home, but never have the reports been so loud than right now.

Antetokounmpo is still just 30 years old, is in the midst of his prime and is a finalist for the MVP award for the third time in the last four years. If he's available, all 29 teams in the league will be calling Milwaukee to pitch their best trade package to land him. But the Bucks likely wouldn't trade Antetokounmpo unless he forces the issue. On that front, CBS Sports NBA insider Bill Reiter confirmed an ESPN report that, for the first time ever, the Bucks franchise star is "open-minded" about playing elsewhere.

That's not entirely surprising, the Bucks have not done a great job at building a quality championship-contending team around Antetokounmpo since winning a title in 2021. Milwaukee's roster since that title has dealt with a litany of injuries, which has been part of the reason why the Bucks have struggled to get past the first round of the postseason. The Bucks also have one of the oldest rosters in the league, and have struggled to infuse it with the kind of youthful talent that can extend a championship window.

The blockbuster trade that landed them Damian Lillard ahead of the 2023-24 season hasn't exactly lived up to expectations, and to make matters worse he suffered a torn Achilles in the postseason. The injury already puts the Bucks' ability to contend next season ability in serious jeopardy. Kyle Kuzma was a complete non-factor in the playoffs after the Bucks traded Khris Middleton for him in February, and with no control over their own draft picks until 2031, there aren't immediate options to upgrade this roster this summer.

Given all that, it's smart for Antetokounmpo to consider other options, as he's always said winning multiple championships is always his top priority. He floated the idea of a possible Milwaukee exit in 2021 in an interview with GQ, where he said, "One challenge was to bring a championship here and we did," he said. "It was very hard, but we did. Very, very hard. I just love challenges. What's the next challenge? The next challenge might not be here."

Everyone will be on Giannis Watch this summer, and even if he's not traded this offseason, it will be the overarching story heading into next season as well. If the Bucks have a disastrous start to the 2025-26 season, it could be a situation where Antetokounmpo requests a trade ahead of the deadline in February, and where he lands could drastically shake up the rest of the league.