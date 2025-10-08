This week brought another round of Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, with reports that the Bucks and Knicks discussed potential trade options for the former two-time MVP. Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee has been in doubt all summer, with the star mulling the possibility of seeking greener pastures after another early playoff exit and serious questions about the Bucks' roster. Despite those rumblings, Antetokounmpo is in Milwaukee as training camp begins with a singular focus on trying to lead the Bucks to a second championship in 2025-26.

Antetokounmpo addressed the latest rumors Wednesday and insisted that while he's "locked into" the Bucks for this season, he reserves the right to change his mind in "six, seven months" if he feels like the team isn't headed in the right direction.

"First of all, I haven't read that story. When the season starts, I try to get off social media and I try to focus on my craft and the team, but yeah, I've said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win and now I'm here," Antetokounmpo said. "I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go and it's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day-by-day, but I'm here. So all the extra stuff does not matter."

This is all you can really ask for as a Bucks fan, and Antetokounmpo has certainly earned the trust that he's going to put his full effort into this Bucks team as long as he's there. Antetokounmpo will use this season to figure out whether the team is in position to help him achieve his goals of winning another championship, and that puts ample pressure on coach Doc Rivers and the supporting cast in Milwaukee to deliver this year.

What we don't know is where that threshold is for Antetokounmpo to believe he's being provided the opportunity to win. Do the Bucks need to make the Eastern Conference Final to give him that sense? Is there a scenario in which an earlier exit still instills enough confidence that they're on the right path? Only Antetokounmpo knows that, but for now, he's going to do everything in his power to give the Bucks the chance to hit that mark. We'll find out next summer whether they've succeeded. The Giannis question may be pushed to the back burner for this season, but it will be back in full force whenever their 2025-26 campaign ends.