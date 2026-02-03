Possible trade destinations for Giannis Antetokounmpo; 60 facts about Super Bowl 60
Plus, R.J. Anderson breaks down MLB's top 100 prospects
Happy Tuesday, sports fans. Brent Brookhouse here to guide you through all the news you need to know this morning. It's hard to believe it's already February. The Super Bowl is less than a week away, pitchers and catchers are getting ready to report for MLB spring training and the NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. Time keeps ticking by and sports never slow down. So let's get into the news and look ahead to the sports action you can watch today.
⚾ Five things to know Tuesday
- Mariners trade for Brendan Donovan. A three-team swap on Monday sent Donovan to Seattle, while the St. Louis and Tampa Bay added solid prospects. Our trade grades agreed that the deal worked out well for all three teams.
- Paris and Mexico City to host NFL games in 2026. The Saints will host the first NFL game to be played in Paris, while Mexico City was confirmed to host games for the next three seasons.
- Mocking up Giannis Antetokounmpo trades. Antetokounmpo remains the crown jewel of potential NBA trade pieces, and we've mocked up trades that could send him to New York, Golden State, Miami or Minnesota. However, it appears the Knicks are not aggressively pursuing Antetokounmpo.
- Risers and fallers in college basketball rankings. Kansas continues to climb the college basketball rankings, hitting No. 11 in the Coaches Poll as well as the AP Top 25. In the women's AP Top 25, Maryland has tumbled to No. 22.
- Rams extend coach Sean McVay. McVay, along with general manager Les Snead, received multi-year extensions after a trip to the NFC Championship Game.
🏈 Do not miss this: Digging into Super Bowl 60
It's Super Bowl week, and that means it's time to dig into every conceivable angle ahead of the clash between the Patriots and Seahawks. We've got you covered with all the content you could ask for, from 60 facts to know ahead of Patriots vs. Seahawks to a Super Bowl cheat sheet.
We are also ready to help you cope if you're frustrated seeing a return to the Super Bowl for New England. And if you're wondering where your team stands on the list of Super Bowl droughts, we've got you covered there as well.
Looking at the game itself, Pete Prisco ranked all the starters, putting Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 1 and saying, "He is one of the favorites to be the Offensive Player of the Year. He has developed into a true No. 1 receiver and they do a great job of moving him around."
⚾ Breaking down MLB's top 100 prospects
With just over one week until pitchers and catchers report, the MLB season is fast approaching. For some fans, that means dreams of a World Series run. For others, such as White Sox fans like myself, it means looking at the farm system and dreaming of what may come ... someday.
With all that in mind, our R.J. Anderson has released CBS Sports' list of the top 100 prospects in MLB. Here's a quick look at the profile of the No. 1 overall prospect, Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle.
- Anderson: "McGonigle is probably the single most polished hitter not already in the majors. He's a lefty who, when he's in his stance, resembles a mirrored version of Jose Altuve. There are some skill-set similarities too. McGonigle can hit the ball wherever, whenever, and often with gusto behind it. He's mindful of the zone, and last year he walked 13 times more than he struck out combined across three levels. McGonigle has shown headiness on the basepaths in the past, though last year he wasn't as successful in volume or efficiency. Defensively, he may play shortstop at the onset of his big-league career as a necessity to get his bat in the lineup. McGonigle seems unlikely to remain at the six much beyond that, however, with second base appearing to be his long-term home. It won't matter. If he hits like he's demonstrated he can throughout his professional career, the Tigers will be pleased all the same."
Drill down further into the list here: Ranking the top 100 MLB prospects, by the numbers
⚽ A slow transfer deadline day
Transfer deadline days can be some of the most exciting for the year for soccer fans. That was not the case on Monday, with deadline day coming and going with very little news. In fact, for American fans, the biggest news of the day was a transfer that did not happen, as U.S. men's national team forward Ricardo Pepi's planned transfer from PSV to Fulham fell through. Chuck Booth argued that Pepi staying put is probably for the best for player and squad as the World Cup is fast approaching.
But putting our focus back to transfer deadline day, Francesco Porzio explained why the day was so slow.
- Porzio: "The Premier League's top teams are deeply affecting the transfer window around Europe. With their financial power, they can provide the kind of cash flowing into the other clubs that can start a transfer domino effect, but this wasn't the case in January 2026. Looking at the data provided by Transfermarkt, Premier League clubs have spent around $440 million during the current winter transfer window (the data will be updated after Monday's business) while during the 2025 winter transfer window they have spent around $600 million in just one month of transfer business. There is a difference but not that big to justify what happened on deadline day. This is why it was more about timing."
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Jets quarterback Justin Fields will not participate in the Pro Bowl, saying he will instead focus on his offseason training.
- Joey Aguilar plans to sue the NCAA as the Tennessee quarterback seeks an additional year of eligibility.
- Gus Malzahn has decided to retire. The former Auburn coach most recently served as offensive coordinator at Florida State.
- With Malzahn's decision, FSU coach Mike Norvell will assume play-calling duties next season.
- Departing Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas called for buy-in from Crimson Tide players under coach Kalen DeBoer.
- Soccer megastar Cristiano Ronaldo's frustration with Al-Nassr ownership is growing, leading to him missing the team's most recent match.
- Ohio State five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. spoke to CBS Sports about the new post-Brian Hartline era.
- UFC London has a main event, with top featherweight contender Movsar Evloev facing Lerone Murphy at the March event.
- As minority owner, Nick Saban will join the search committee for a new Predators general manager.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ English Carabao Cup: Chelsea at Arsenal, 3 p.m. on Paramount+
🏀 Xavier at No. 3 UConn (M), 7 p.m. on Peacock
🏀 Boston College at No. 4 Duke (M), 7 p.m. on ACC Network
🏒 Penguins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Celtics at Mavericks, 8 p.m. on NBC
🏒 Kraken at Ducks, 10 p.m. on TNT
🏀 Suns at Trailblazers, 11 p.m. on NBC