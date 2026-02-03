This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Happy Tuesday, sports fans. Brent Brookhouse here to guide you through all the news you need to know this morning. It's hard to believe it's already February. The Super Bowl is less than a week away, pitchers and catchers are getting ready to report for MLB spring training and the NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. Time keeps ticking by and sports never slow down. So let's get into the news and look ahead to the sports action you can watch today.

⚾ Five things to know Tuesday

🏈 Do not miss this: Digging into Super Bowl 60

Getty Images

It's Super Bowl week, and that means it's time to dig into every conceivable angle ahead of the clash between the Patriots and Seahawks. We've got you covered with all the content you could ask for, from 60 facts to know ahead of Patriots vs. Seahawks to a Super Bowl cheat sheet.

We are also ready to help you cope if you're frustrated seeing a return to the Super Bowl for New England. And if you're wondering where your team stands on the list of Super Bowl droughts, we've got you covered there as well.

Looking at the game itself, Pete Prisco ranked all the starters, putting Seahawks wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 1 and saying, "He is one of the favorites to be the Offensive Player of the Year. He has developed into a true No. 1 receiver and they do a great job of moving him around."

⚾ Breaking down MLB's top 100 prospects

Imagn Images

With just over one week until pitchers and catchers report, the MLB season is fast approaching. For some fans, that means dreams of a World Series run. For others, such as White Sox fans like myself, it means looking at the farm system and dreaming of what may come ... someday.

With all that in mind, our R.J. Anderson has released CBS Sports' list of the top 100 prospects in MLB. Here's a quick look at the profile of the No. 1 overall prospect, Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle.

Anderson: "McGonigle is probably the single most polished hitter not already in the majors. He's a lefty who, when he's in his stance, resembles a mirrored version of Jose Altuve. There are some skill-set similarities too. McGonigle can hit the ball wherever, whenever, and often with gusto behind it. He's mindful of the zone, and last year he walked 13 times more than he struck out combined across three levels. McGonigle has shown headiness on the basepaths in the past, though last year he wasn't as successful in volume or efficiency. Defensively, he may play shortstop at the onset of his big-league career as a necessity to get his bat in the lineup. McGonigle seems unlikely to remain at the six much beyond that, however, with second base appearing to be his long-term home. It won't matter. If he hits like he's demonstrated he can throughout his professional career, the Tigers will be pleased all the same."

Drill down further into the list here: Ranking the top 100 MLB prospects, by the numbers

⚽ A slow transfer deadline day

Getty Images

Transfer deadline days can be some of the most exciting for the year for soccer fans. That was not the case on Monday, with deadline day coming and going with very little news. In fact, for American fans, the biggest news of the day was a transfer that did not happen, as U.S. men's national team forward Ricardo Pepi's planned transfer from PSV to Fulham fell through. Chuck Booth argued that Pepi staying put is probably for the best for player and squad as the World Cup is fast approaching.

But putting our focus back to transfer deadline day, Francesco Porzio explained why the day was so slow.

Porzio: "The Premier League's top teams are deeply affecting the transfer window around Europe. With their financial power, they can provide the kind of cash flowing into the other clubs that can start a transfer domino effect, but this wasn't the case in January 2026. Looking at the data provided by Transfermarkt, Premier League clubs have spent around $440 million during the current winter transfer window (the data will be updated after Monday's business) while during the 2025 winter transfer window they have spent around $600 million in just one month of transfer business. There is a difference but not that big to justify what happened on deadline day. This is why it was more about timing."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ English Carabao Cup: Chelsea at Arsenal, 3 p.m. on Paramount+

🏀 Xavier at No. 3 UConn (M), 7 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 Boston College at No. 4 Duke (M), 7 p.m. on ACC Network

🏒 Penguins at Islanders, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Celtics at Mavericks, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Kraken at Ducks, 10 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Suns at Trailblazers, 11 p.m. on NBC