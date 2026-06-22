Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: Live updates, latest news with Celtics, Heat, more after Bucks star

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The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes will come to a close sometime in the next 36 hours... probably. The Bucks are expected to trade their franchise star before the beginning of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, with the Heat and Celtics viewed as the frontrunners to land the two-time MVP and nine-time All-NBA forward. The Timberwolves are also reportedly in the mix, and there's always a chance a mystery suitor comes in with the winning offer at the 11th hour.

A trade will end a months-long saga about Antetokounmpo's future. The 31-year-old has spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career in Milwaukee and led the Bucks to a championship in 2021. And while Antetokounmpo has expressed a desire to remain with the Bucks, he has also said numerous times that he wants to compete for more championships. The Bucks went 32-50 in the 2025-26 season and missed the postseason as Antetokounmpo played in just 36 games around various injuries.

CBS Sports will have the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, buzz and analysis as the NBA world awaits to see where the Greek Freak lands. Follow along below.