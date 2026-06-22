Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: Live updates, latest news with Celtics, Heat, more after Bucks star

Giannis trade expected before the Draft with Boston and Miami as the two finalists
Our long national nightmare is apparently almost over as a resolution to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga is expected before Tuesday night's NBA Draft, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The Bucks are reportedly in "serious conversations" with "two finalists" for the former two-time MVP. Those two teams are the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics -- who as many have reported Monday morning are now including Jaylen Brown in talks -- which seems to indicate the Minnesota Timberwolves are now out of the running.
The most interesting nugget from Charania's Monday morning report is that as of now there are no three-team deals being discussed, saying "there's no third team, fourth team in any construct right now." That would mean if it's a deal with Boston, Brown would be staying in Milwaukee, and if it's a deal with the Heat, Tyler Herro and whatever picks Miami has would make up the deal. He goes on to note that it could follow a similar path to the Kevin Durant trade last year, which started as a Phoenix-Houston two-team deal and steadily expanded to include seven teams as the offseason progressed.
In any case, we should finally know where Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing basketball next year soon, and the rest of the league will be able to start wheeling and dealing as so much of this summer's business hinges on where Giannis ends up and who all gets involved.