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Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors: Live updates, latest news with Celtics, Heat, more after Bucks star

The Giannis sweepstakes will (probably) come to a close before Tuesday night's NBA Draft, and we're keeping track of all the latest rumors

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The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes will come to a close sometime in the next 36 hours... probably. The Bucks are expected to trade their franchise star before the beginning of the 2026 NBA Draft on Tuesday night, with the Heat and Celtics viewed as the frontrunners to land the two-time MVP and nine-time All-NBA forward. The Timberwolves are also reportedly in the mix, and there's always a chance a mystery suitor comes in with the winning offer at the 11th hour.

A trade will end a months-long saga about Antetokounmpo's future. The 31-year-old has spent all 13 seasons of his NBA career in Milwaukee and led the Bucks to a championship in 2021. And while Antetokounmpo has expressed a desire to remain with the Bucks, he has also said numerous times that he wants to compete for more championships. The Bucks went 32-50 in the 2025-26 season and missed the postseason as Antetokounmpo played in just 36 games around various injuries.

CBS Sports will have the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, buzz and analysis as the NBA world awaits to see where the Greek Freak lands. Follow along below.

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Giannis trade expected before the Draft with Boston and Miami as the two finalists

Our long national nightmare is apparently almost over as a resolution to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga is expected before Tuesday night's NBA Draft, per ESPN's Shams Charania. The Bucks are reportedly in "serious conversations" with "two finalists" for the former two-time MVP. Those two teams are the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics -- who as many have reported Monday morning are now including Jaylen Brown in talks -- which seems to indicate the Minnesota Timberwolves are now out of the running. 

The most interesting nugget from Charania's Monday morning report is that as of now there are no three-team deals being discussed, saying "there's no third team, fourth team in any construct right now." That would mean if it's a deal with Boston, Brown would be staying in Milwaukee, and if it's a deal with the Heat, Tyler Herro and whatever picks Miami has would make up the deal. He goes on to note that it could follow a similar path to the Kevin Durant trade last year, which started as a Phoenix-Houston two-team deal and steadily expanded to include seven teams as the offseason progressed. 

In any case, we should finally know where Giannis Antetokounmpo will be playing basketball next year soon, and the rest of the league will be able to start wheeling and dealing as so much of this summer's business hinges on where Giannis ends up and who all gets involved. 

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How Giannis trade could create Draft Night chaos

A Giannis trade would change the landscape of the NBA... or at least the Eastern Conference. So will the 2026 NBA Draft. 

CBS Sports' Cameron Salerno is combining the two events to show how chaotic the next few days could be in the league with a mock draft that includes a Giannis trade.

2026 NBA Mock Draft: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade would create chaos; Wizards select Darryn Peterson at No. 1
Cameron Salerno
2026 NBA Mock Draft: Giannis Antetokounmpo trade would create chaos; Wizards select Darryn Peterson at No. 1
 
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Celtics have 'real shot' to land Giannis, and Jaylen Brown is 'on the table'

The Boston Celtics emerged from the weekend with a "real shot" to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, according to veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein. The Celtics have been lingering in the Giannis sweepstakes the whole time, with Boston mulling the idea of breaking up its title-winning tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to bring in Antetokounmpo. 

Trading Brown, himself a five-time All-Star and the 2024 NBA Finals MVP, to land Giannis is "on the table," according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

The Celtics overachieved in the regular season as Brown led a squad that finished with the East's No. 2 seed and Tatum missed most of the season while recovering from a torn Achilles. Boston, however, was upset by the 76ers in the first round of the NBA playoffs and top exec Brad Stevens has expressed a desire to add players who can put more pressure on the rim. Arguably nobody puts more pressure on the rim in the NBA than Giannis.
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