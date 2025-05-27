Loyalty matters in Milwaukee for Giannis Antetokounmpo, at least that's what the Bucks expect amid swirling reports of their franchise player potentially asking for a trade. CBS Sports NBA insider Bill Reiter confirmed that Antetokounmpo is "open-minded" about his future, thoughts echoed Tuesday from ESPN's Shams Charania.

One of the NBA's top players, the two-time league MVP and 2021 champion averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game this season for the Bucks, who bowed out in the first round of the playoffs to Indiana.

"[Antetokounmpo] is in the process of figuring out, 'Is my forever home in Milwaukee or is it time to pursue a championship somewhere else?' I'm told that process is ongoing," Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Charania said the Bucks have not yet had their "moment of truth meeting" with Antetokounmpo, which is pivotal to for both sides to see where each stands.

"That will happen at some point in the offseason, but the Bucks are operating as if, 'Listen, loyalty is going to win out,'" Charania said. "'We're going to have Giannis there. He's been there for 12 years.' You know (with) a player like that, loyalty means a lot, equity means a lot. The Bucks are banking on that.

"They're banking on a gap year, essentially, where they're going to retool around Giannis."

Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo at No. 15 overall in the 2013 draft. Known as the 'Greek Freak' for his raw size and athleticism, Antetokounmpo is widely considered one of the NBA's top forwards of all time and would certainly be a hot commodity if the Bucks look into a sizable return in a trade scenario for the perennial star.

Charania pointed to the Pacers "becoming a destination" due to their success and relatively low payroll compared to other contenders across the league. Indiana saw just how dominant Antetokounmpo was in the frontcourt during the playoffs after the 30-year-old averaged 33 points, 15.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists over the season-ending five-game series.

Since winning the NBA title in 2021, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks suffered a second-round playoff loss and three straight first-round exits in the postseason. Milwaukee traded Khris Middleton -- a longtime teammate of Antetokounmpo -- earlier this season and the addition of Damian Lillard in a three-team trade in 2023 hasn't panned out as expected due to unforeseen injuries.

CBS Sports NBA reporter Sam Quinn opined that a trade could "benefit all parties", pointing out a previous quote from Antetokounmpo that came ahead the 2023 season that resulted in Milwaukee hiring its star's choice for head coach and the Lillard trade soon thereafter.

"Winning a championship comes first. I don't want to be 20 years on the same team and don't win another championship," Antetokounmpo told The New York Times, prompting coaching and personnel changes.