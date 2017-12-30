Giannis clearly out of bounds on winner vs. Thunder; why do we even have replay?

Here are the nuts and bolts of the basketball travesty that played out in Oklahoma City on Friday night: After Russell Westbrook hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with less than five seconds to play, Giannis Antetokounmpo answered with a baseline drive and finish over Westbrook to give the Bucks a 97-95 victory.

Only one problem.

Giannis clearly stepped out of bounds.

Bucks win. Giannis gets the game-winner here - even though he very clearly stepped out of bounds. No call. Ball game. pic.twitter.com/VSSMglXg2v — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) December 30, 2017

So here we go again with the NBA's increasingly useless replay system, which even has LeBron at his wit's end -- as it should after the NBA admitted his Cavs were wronged by two pivotal, non-reviewable calls in their Christmas loss to the Warriors.

Turns out, this Gianhis play isn't "reviewable" either. Of course it's not. You can spend 15 minutes reviewing a ball that goes out of bounds, examining a scrum of fingertips with a telescope powerful enough to see Pluto. But you can't review a foot on the line. Makes total sense.

Oh, and in case you're wondering how the official could've missed a call this blatant, well, your guess is as good as mine. He was practically right on top of the play. Take another look:

More horrible officiating. Bucks win it on a Giannis dunk even though he stepped out of bounds RIGHT in front of the ref. pic.twitter.com/8NIxYdZqPQ — Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) December 30, 2017

So now this official is going to get the heat for blatantly missing this call, which is fair. He screwed up in a big way at a really bad time. But isn't that the point of having a replay system? Don't we all agree that getting all these calls right at game speed is impossible? And don't we all agree that getting the calls right is the whole point?

If it's not, then just scrap the replay system altogether and at least stop grinding games down to a halt to review every little call ... except, you know, the calls that actually matter. At least if there were no system in place, sitting right there just waiting to be used, we could perhaps accept the human-error aspect of officiating. But when you have a system in place specifically designed to combat human error, it's a slap in the face to not use it all the way.

Not part of the way.

Not for some calls but not others.

All the way. Period.

Really, does it have to be this difficult? Give each team a couple challenges per game. The NFL does it. Seems to work just fine. If a coach wants to waste his challenges in the first half, that's his choice. If he's smart enough to hang onto them and a late-game situation arises like this one in OKC on Friday, he should absolutely be able to review that play. This would actually speed the game up because you wouldn't have to review every single borderline call. Only the ones for which the coaches choose to use one of their precious challenges.

Who knows, maybe there's a better system than that. That's for the league to figure out without making it so we're reviewing a play every time down the floor. All I know is this happens way, way too often in the NBA, because these players are huge and freakishly athletic, and the game moves at breakneck speed, and there is just so much to try to watch at once. How else do you explain officials missing this blatant travel by Marcus Smart in the Celtics' comeback win over Houston on Thursday?

Nobody saw this travel? pic.twitter.com/uM3WIY5lLM — Josh Wolf (@Josh_wolf30) December 29, 2017

Again, the NBA admitted it missed this call, too. Lot of good that does the Rockets, who would've likely won that game if that travel wasn't missed. Now, sure, perhaps there's some 20-20 hindsight happening here. Perhaps nobody on the Houston bench saw the play in real time either, and thus they never would've called for a replay to begin with. But the option should be there. The system is in place. Use it.

Because these games matter. How many times have you heard a coach say that a game in December counts as much as a game in March or April? They say it because it's true. Houston could well end up within a game or two of the No. 1 seed in the West, and if they don't get it, and end up having to play a Game 7 on the road vs. the Warriors, when they could have had it at home, because of this one missed call in December, how is any part of that right?

OKC, similarly, is likely going to be in the thick of the playoff-seeding scrum. One win, or loss, could be the difference in home-court advantage in the first round. In getting the right, or wrong, matchup. These games matter. These calls matter. If you're the NBA, do everything in your power to get them right. Don't slap these teams and players in the face by issuing an after-the-fact report admitting to your mistake without actually trying to rectify it moving forward.