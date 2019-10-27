Giannis hits buzzer beater and narrowly misses triple-double in Bucks' OT thriller vs. Heat
The Bucks still went on to lose to the Heat, 131-126
Boxing out after a shot attempt is one of the fundamental aspects of basketball. It's one of the first things that you're taught as a player from the youngest levels. Despite this, the Miami Heat forgot to do it in the waning seconds of their match-up with the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, and it cost them.
Trailing by two with three seconds left in the contest, the Bucks inbounded the ball to forward Khris Middleton who forced up a contested attempt from the perimeter, as he was well-defended by Justise Winslow. The shot was short, but no one on the Heat put a body on reigning NBA MVP GIannis Antetokounmpo, who crashed the glass and made a game saving play.
Though Middleton's shot was off, Antetokounmpo was able to wrangle the rebound and put the ball in the basket before the buzzer sounded; forcing overtime. It was an MVP-like play, to say the least. Check out the play below, via NBA TV:
It's usually a good idea to know where the best player on the other team is, especially in the closing seconds of a contest, and the Heat clearly lost sight of Antetokounmpo for a moment there.
While the play was an extremely impressive one on Giannis' part, it was ultimately for naught, as the Bucks went on the lose to the Jimmy Butler-less Heat in overtime, 131-126. Antetokounmpo fouled out for the second straight game, but not before he tallied 29 points, 17 rebounds, 9 assists, 3 steals, and 2 blocks.
