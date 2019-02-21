Giannis on A.D. trade demand: Focus on playing basketball and don't talk about free agency
Giannis Antetotkounmpo detailed how he would have handled Anthony Davis' trade demand situation
Giannis Antetokounmpo would have handled things a lot differently than Anthony Davis.
While we're all well aware of how Davis has handled his situation with the New Orleans Pelicans -- publicly demanding a trade by announcing he wouldn't sign a new contract with the Pelicans -- the Milwaukee Bucks star wouldn't have gone that route.
During a recent interview with ESPN's Rachel Nichols, the Bucks' MVP candidate stated that instead of publicly demanding a trade, he would have shut up and played ball -- and more importantly, would have not discussed free agency.
Davis created a media storm by announcing his desire for a trade through his agent Rich Paul in late January. It would continue for the next couple of weeks until the trade deadline on Feb. 7. Despite all of the trade chatter between the Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers, no deal was made as Davis wound up remaining with the Pelicans.
Making matters even more odd is that the Pelicans are being forced to play Davis for the remainder of the season. Although it's New Orleans' desire to sit Davis to preserve his health -- and his trade value -- for the offseason, the NBA has already sent a memo notifying the franchise that it will be fined for each game they sit a healthy Davis.
Antetokounmpo won't be a free agent until 2021, but life in the NBA moves quickly. It's nice to know that the "Greek Freak" has no intentions of making a media storm out of his career decisions, but it also means that the Bucks won't be able to get anything in return if he decides to leave through free agency.
