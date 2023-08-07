There are still a few weeks left before Team USA basketball takes part in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but there is already conversation around the roster that's been put together to try and win gold. The World Cup is a chance for younger American players to represent their country on the international stage, especially since some of them likely won't make the Olympic roster next year. That being said, there are still some people who think the roster could be better.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas is among the group of folks who thinks the World Cup roster isn't up to par. On a recent episode of his podcast, Gil's Arena, Arenas called the World Cup roster a "sorry-ass group" while talking to NBA All-Star Trae Young, who isn't playing in the tournament later this month.

"You see that list they got, sorry-ass group," Arenas said. "I'm sorry. I'm happy for the people who make it, it's cool for some of the guys who got there, some of them probably don't even start on their teams, I don't know, I don't want to look at it. Because it's embarrassing sometimes when you have star players who do want to participate, and you just automatically say 'Yeah he's not gonna fit our style.' How the f--- you know if he's gonna fit the style, you didn't give the man a chance."

It seemed that Arenas was alluding to Young not being on the FIBA roster, and while it's unclear if the Hawks guard was asked to play for the team, he did express his interest in wearing the Team USA jersey for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I definitely want to, I've talked about playing for [Team] USA a couple times, Young said. "I definitely want to, it's up to them if they want me to. I would love to play with guys, show off my passing even more and not have to go out and score a lot and just be there if they need me to. I'd be happy to, but I respect the OG's and understand you gotta take your turn, but I believe I should be on there."

Based on that response from Young, it seems like he was passed over for the FIBA roster, which if true is a rather head-scratching decision from USA Basketball. As a two-time All-Star and one of the most prolific scorers in the league, Young not being on the roster but someone like Austin Reaves making it is pretty jarring to see. Reaves, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton and Josh Hart are the guards on the Team USA roster.

With Young not on the World Cup roster, he'll have to hope he has a better shot of making the 2024 Olympic roster next summer.