GM Morey doesn't expect Rockets 'to do much' before NBA trade deadline

As the NBA trade deadline approaches, teams like the Rockets will soon have a chance to make final adjustments to their rosters before the end-of-season sprint to the playoffs. Houston has been one of the NBA's top teams this season, but it has struggled a bit during moments where James Harden or Chris Paul sat out injured.

It would make sense if Rockets general manager Daryl Morey decided to buff up the Rockets even further. However, with how dominant they've been when healthy this season, Morey seems to be taking a more cautious approach to the upcoming deadline: If it isn't broken don't fix it.

"I don't expect to do much," Morey said. "There's outside-the-rotation stuff potentially. We're always looking for something to upgrade us. I would guess the odds of us doing nothing are much higher than normal." via Houston Chronicle

If the Rockets don't make a deal before Feb. 8 (3 p.m. ET), this will be the first time Morey has ever not made a trade at the deadline. However, he's never had a team that's been quite this good before. From Nov 1 to Dec 18 they were the hottest team in the NBA winning 20 of their 21 games. It's obvious that, when healthy, the Rockets are elite.

Of course, any good GM knows to take calls and listen before the deadline. The Rockets are going in with an expectation of not making a deal, but if the perfect one presents itself, Morey is the type of GM that won't be afraid to push that through. Although, based on his comments, it would have to be one heck of a pitch.