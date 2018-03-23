GM says Suns ready to begin search for new head coach: We want to 'hit the ground running'

There are still about three weeks left in the 2017-18 NBA regular season, but the Phoenix Suns are already looking toward next season. In an interview with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Suns GM Ryan McDonough said that the team has already started the process of trying to find a new head coach.

According to McDonough, interim head coach Jay Triano will be a candidate as they begin that process. Via ESPN:

The Phoenix Suns are beginning their search for a new head coach now, a process that will include interim coach Jay Triano, general manager Ryan McDonough told ESPN. In a coaching market that could be expansive with openings this spring, the Suns want to get a start on connecting with available candidates now and leap into the rest of the coaching market in mid-April when the regular season ends, McDonough said. "This is going to be a competitive marketplace," McDonough told ESPN. "There are three of us (Phoenix, Milwaukee and Memphis) with interim coaches in place, and we want to be able to hit the ground running. We don't want to have to wait until the end of the regular season for candidates who aren't with teams now. At the end of the regular season, we'll be able to talk with coaches on non-playoff teams and we'll need to work with playoff teams on what their approach will be on contacting (assistant) coaches still in the postseason."

Triano has been the interim head coach since the Suns fired Earl Watson just three games into the season, which was the second-quickest firing of a head coach in NBA history.

With a number of teams looking to fill head-coaching vacancies, and the Suns' season effectively over, it makes sense to begin planning for next season. While they might not be holding any actual interviews until the season comes to an end, it's smart for the Suns to start doing their research and preparing a list of candidates they want to pursue.

And by including Triano in the process, they aren't disrespecting him and the work he's done this season.