Golden State schedule: Kevin Durant to return to Seattle for Warriors preseason game

Kevin Durant will return to Seattle in 2018 as part of the Warriors' preseason schedule, which was released on Monday. The official return date will be Friday, Oct. 5, when the reigning NBA champions face the Sacramento Kings at Key Arena, where Durant once played his home games.

Durant was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics in 2007 with the No. 2 overall pick. He played his rookie season in Seattle and frequently lit up the scoreboards at Key Arena, but was uprooted when the team moved to Oklahoma City and became the Thunder in 2008.

Our 2018 preseason schedule has arrived, #DubNation! Plenty of fun to be had on #WarriorsGround plus games in San Jose, Seattle & Las Vegas 👉 https://t.co/793DZGEDB6 pic.twitter.com/LdCoMOrfEB — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) August 6, 2018

Up until last season, there were only two players -- Nick Collison and Russell Westbrook -- who was still with the Thunder after beginning their careers with the SuperSonics. Durant is one of only two Seattle draft picks still left in the NBA, along with Westbrook.

Though Durant left Seattle (as part of the move from Seattle to OKC) and later Oklahoma City (by his own choice in free agency), his return to the city he began his NBA career will likely be received as a homecoming of sorts. Had the franchise not been moved, it's possible he'd still be a member of the SuperSonics. And the fact that he has spoke glowingly of the city -- and pined for it to again be trusted to have an NBA franchise -- is likely to get him a warm reception.

"That would be amazing, hopefully that goes through," Durant said to the San Francisco Chronicle of a potential return to Seattle for a preseason game back in February. "I mean, the fans of Seattle definitely deserve basketball, and that would be amazing. So, I'm looking forward to that."