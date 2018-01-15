Golden State Warriors-Cleveland Cavaliers odds: NBA picks from model on 56-35 run

The NBA's two marquee teams face off Monday when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Golden State Warriors for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day extravaganza at 8 p.m. ET. The Warriors are 5.5-point favorites, up from an open of 4.5. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 234, up from 229.

Before you lock in your pick on this rematch of the past three NBA Finals, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking. The SportsLine Projection Model is 56-35 on its top-rated NBA point-spread picks, returning big dividends in the process.

The model simulated Warriors-Cavaliers 10,000 times and locked in against-the-spread and over-under picks.

One we can give away: The computer is projecting an entertaining shootout between two high-scoring teams, with the total of 234 not being high enough. The over hits in more than 50 percent of simulations. It also has strong picks against the spread and straight up.

The model knows Cleveland (26-16) has lost three straight and seven of nine. The Cavs have played 10 of their past 12 on the road, but return home where they have won 13 straight and are 15-4 this season, the third-best home mark in the league.

LeBron James will especially enjoy being back home. He's averaging 29.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.9 assists at The Q.

Kevin Love has been relatively immune to the team slump, going for 21 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's 97-95 loss to the Pacers, his 23rd double-double.

Cleveland is a perfect 6-0 at home against Western Conference teams.

The Warriors (35-9) have won seven of eight, including a 127-125 victory at Toronto on Saturday. Klay Thompson scored 26, Kevin Durant had 25 and Stephen Curry had 24 in that win.

While Cleveland is among the best home teams, Golden State is the league's top road team. The Warriors have 19 road wins, the most in the NBA.

Can the Cavs defend the home court and stay within the spread, or will the Warriors handle Cleveland for a second time this season and cover in the process? The picks from SportsLine's Projection Model are in.

So what side do you ned to be all over in Warriors-Cavaliers on Monday? Visit SportsLine now to see what side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations, all from the model that's 56-35 on NBA picks.