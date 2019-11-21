Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry to produce basketball drama 'Signing Day' with John Legend
"Signing Day," coming to a theatre near you
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is going to add producer to his resume. The three-time NBA champion's company Unanimous Media is teaming up with artist John Legend's Get Lifted Film Co. and Sony Pictures to create a basketball movie said to be called "Signing Day." The movie will reportedly be a drama, according to Variety's Justin Kroll, and is part of Curry's multi-year deal with Sony.
Kroll says the movie is "in the vein of 'Jerry Maguire.'" The plot will surround a sports agent who toys with using illegal tactics in order to get a young star as one of his clients. The movie will reportedly have a female lead who will play the sports agent at odds.
Desperate to sign the star, she considers using unethical ways to lock him down, but in the end realizes it is more important to be honest, and goes about securing the player in a moral fashion.
The film is written by Adam Hoff.
Unanimous Media has many other projects in the works that surround the ideas of sports and family.
Curry has been sidelined by a hand injury that is rumored to take him from the game for the rest of the season.
