Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Warriors look much better today on their home court. Sitting on a score of 69-68, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Warriors came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Atlanta 18-25, Golden State 18-22

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - Southeast

Bally Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $45.00

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Warriors are heading back home. They will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 10:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored the Warriors last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 116-107 to Memphis. The Warriors found out winning isn't easy when you drain ten fewer threes than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Atlanta ended up a good deal behind Sacramento on Monday and lost 122-107. The Hawks have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the defeat, the Hawks got a solid performance out of Dejounte Murray, who shot 6-for-10 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 35 points and ten rebounds.

Golden State has not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 18-22 record this season. As for Atlanta, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-25.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. The Warriors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 117.2 points per game. However, it's not like the Hawks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 119.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Golden State is expected to win, but their 7-16 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Golden State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 234 points.

Series History

Golden State and Atlanta both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.