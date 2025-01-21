3rd Quarter Report

The Celtics already have more points against the Warriors than they managed in total against the Hawks last Saturday. After three quarters the Celtics' offense has really been able to impose its will, dominating the Warriors 118-76.

The Celtics came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Boston 29-13, Golden State 21-20

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Monday, January 20, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Max

What to Know

The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Boston Celtics at 5:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Saturday, the Warriors beat the Wizards 122-114.

The Warriors' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Andrew Wiggins, who dropped a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds, and Stephen Curry, who posted 26 points in addition to six assists and five rebounds. Curry's evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

The Warriors smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked third in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in six consecutive games.

Meanwhile, the Celtics fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Hawks on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 119-115 hit to the loss column at the hands of Atlanta. Boston got off to an early lead (up 12 with 2:59 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Luke Kornet, who went 7 for 9 en route to 17 points plus seven rebounds and four steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against the Magic on Friday, so this was a step in the right direction. Less helpful for the Celtics was Sam Hauser's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Golden State now has a winning record of 21-20. As for Boston, their loss dropped their record down to 29-13.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: The Warriors have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.1 threes per game. However, it's not like the Celtics struggle in that department as they've been averaging 17.8. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Celtics when the teams last played back in November of 2024, but they still walked away with a 118-112 win. Do the Warriors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Celtics turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Celtics as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 223.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Boston.