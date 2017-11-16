Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics odds: Picks from Model on a 14-3 NBA run

For the NBA in November, it doesn't get much bigger than this. The Golden State Warriors, defending NBA champions and winners of seven straight, head east to take on the Boston Celtics, who are in the midst of a 13-game winning streak.



The Warriors are 7.5-point favorites, up from an open of -6, while the Over/Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 215.5, down from an open of 217.



The money line is Golden State -315, meaning you would need to bet $315 on the Warriors to win $100. That's up from -270.



Before you make any bets on this huge NBA showdown, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model is picking.



This model has been crushing football. It went an amazing 174-80-2 on straight-up NFL picks last season -- better than all 98 experts tracked by NFLPickWatch. And in the NBA, its A-rated picks against the spread are on a blistering 14-3 run this season.



Now, the model has examined every matchup, every player, and every trend in Warriors-Celtics and locked in against-the-spread, Over/Under and money-line picks.



We can tell you that the computer has the Under hitting in 57 percent of simulations. It also has a strong pick for one side of the spread.



Golden State is known for its offensive power, and this season the team has met expectations. The Warriors are the highest-scoring team in the NBA by a wide margin at 119.6 points per game. By comparison, second-place Toronto averages 111.4.



Steph Curry and company are shooting 52 percent from the field and 41.3 percent on three-pointers, tops in the league in both categories. The Warriors also lead the league in assists and steals per game. And, perhaps needless to say, a 11.9 point-differential per game.

But just because the Warriors can score doesn't mean they'll cover a 7.5-point spread, especially on the road against a team that's won 13 straight.



The Celtics rank second in point differential (8.1), but they get it done with their defense, as Boston allows just 9.3 second-chance points per game (fourth) and 14 points off turnovers (second).



Boston lost key free agent acquisition Gordon Hayward for the season in the first quarter of the first game. But since losing their opening two contests, the Celtics regrouped and haven't lost since.



Kyrie Irving wanted to be the leader of his own team, which spurred his off-season trade from Cleveland to Boston. The move has certainly worked out since he's averaging 20.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.9 steals.



The Celtics have defied Vegas expectations, going 12-2 against the spread this season. Can they do it once more against the defending champs?



So what side of Warriors-Celtics do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread winner of Warriors-Celtics, all from the model that has absolutely crushed the NFL, and find out.