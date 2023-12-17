Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Warriors after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Nets 70-54.

The Warriors came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Brooklyn Nets @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Brooklyn 13-11, Golden State 10-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $70.00

What to Know

The Nets and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2018, but not for long. The Brooklyn Nets' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on December 16th at Chase Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Nets gave up the first points and the most points on Thursday. They suffered a bruising 124-101 loss at the hands of Denver. The Nets were down 90-67 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, the Warriors' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a 121-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles.

Despite the defeat, the Warriors got a solid performance out of Klay Thompson, who went 8 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 5 assists. That's the first time this season that Thompson scored 30 or more points.

Brooklyn's loss dropped their record down to 13-11. As for Golden State, their defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 10-14.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Nets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Warriors (currently ranked second in rebounds per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Nets are hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Golden State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-14-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Brooklyn's 17-6-1.

Odds

Golden State is a 3-point favorite against Brooklyn, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 235 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State and Brooklyn both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Jan 22, 2023 - Brooklyn 120 vs. Golden State 116

Dec 21, 2022 - Brooklyn 143 vs. Golden State 113

Jan 29, 2022 - Golden State 110 vs. Brooklyn 106

Nov 16, 2021 - Golden State 117 vs. Brooklyn 99

Feb 13, 2021 - Brooklyn 134 vs. Golden State 117

Dec 22, 2020 - Brooklyn 125 vs. Golden State 99

Feb 05, 2020 - Brooklyn 129 vs. Golden State 88

Nov 10, 2018 - Golden State 116 vs. Brooklyn 100

Oct 28, 2018 - Golden State 120 vs. Brooklyn 114

Mar 06, 2018 - Golden State 114 vs. Brooklyn 101

Injury Report for the Warriors

Gary Payton II: out (Calf)

Injury Report for the Nets