1st Quarter Report

Only three more quarters stand between the Warriors and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 31-25 lead against the Bulls.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 34-28 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 30-33 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Chicago Bulls @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Chicago 30-32, Golden State 33-28

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $72.62

What to Know

The Bulls are 1-9 against the Warriors since January of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Having just played yesterday, the Chicago Bulls will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on March 7th at Chase Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Wednesday, Chicago had just enough and edged the Jazz out 119-117. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bulls.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Bulls to victory, but perhaps none more so than DeMar DeRozan, who scored 29 points along with seven assists and six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Coby White, who went 7 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 25 points and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 18 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Warriors proved on Wednesday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat Milwaukee 125-90 at home. The oddsmakers were on the Warriors' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Among those leading the charge was Stephen Curry, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points and 5 assists. He didn't help the Warriors' cause all that much against the Celtics on Sunday but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Chicago's win was their third straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 30-32. As for Golden State, they are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 games, which provided a massive bump to their 33-28 record this season.

The Bulls are hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

The Bulls came up short against the Warriors in their previous meeting back in January, falling 140-131. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a solid 7-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.