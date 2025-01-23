Who's Playing
Chicago Bulls @ Golden State Warriors
Current Records: Chicago 19-25, Golden State 21-22
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Chicago Sport Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
What to Know
The Bulls are 2-8 against the Warriors since November of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. The Chicago Bulls will be staying on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Bulls in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
Having struggled with five defeats in a row, the Bulls finally turned things around against the Clippers on Monday. They walked away with a 112-99 victory over Los Angeles.
The Bulls relied on the efforts of Zach LaVine, who posted 35 points, and Josh Giddey, who almost dropped a triple-double on 18 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists. What's more, Giddey also posted a 77.8% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.
The Bulls smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 9.3 offensive rebounds per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 12.6.
Meanwhile, the Warriors were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 123-117 to the Kings. The loss hurts even more since Golden State was up 61-43 with 0:56 left in the second.
Chicago's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 19-25. As for Golden State, they now have a losing record at 21-22.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: The Bulls have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.9 threes per game. However, it's not like the Warriors struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
While only the Bulls took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.
Odds
Golden State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 231 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Mar 07, 2024 - Chicago 125 vs. Golden State 122
- Jan 12, 2024 - Golden State 140 vs. Chicago 131
- Jan 15, 2023 - Chicago 132 vs. Golden State 118
- Dec 02, 2022 - Golden State 119 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 14, 2022 - Golden State 138 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 12, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Chicago 93
- Mar 29, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 27, 2020 - Golden State 129 vs. Chicago 128
- Dec 06, 2019 - Golden State 100 vs. Chicago 98
- Nov 27, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Chicago 90