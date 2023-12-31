1st Quarter Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-30 lead against the Warriors.

The Mavericks came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Dallas 18-14, Golden State 15-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports Southwest Plus

Bally Sports Southwest Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $149.00

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored the Warriors last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 114-102 to Miami. The Warriors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Dallas also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Minnesota by a score of 118-110. The over/under was set at 228 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 32 points. Dwight Powell was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Golden State's defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-16. As for Dallas, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-14.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.3 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Mavericks, though, as they've been averaging only 42.1 rebounds per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Mavericks will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Golden State is expected to win, but their 6-12 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Golden State is a 3.5-point favorite against Dallas, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.