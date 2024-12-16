1st Quarter Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Warriors 46-33.

The Mavericks came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Dallas 16-9, Golden State 14-10

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBATV

NBATV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $48.93

What to Know

The Mavericks and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since May of 2022, but not for long. The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chase Center after having had a few days off. Despite being away, the Mavericks are looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

The Mavericks are probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering the Thunder just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a hard 118-104 fall against Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, the Warriors lost 91-90 to the Rockets on a last-minute free throw From Jalen Green.

Dallas' loss ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 16-9. As for Golden State, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-10 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Mavericks have crashing the boards this season, having averaged 45.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like the Warriors (currently ranked second) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 48.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

The Mavericks couldn't quite finish off the Warriors in their previous matchup back in November and fell 120-117. Can the Mavericks avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dallas is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 230 points.

Series History

Golden State and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.