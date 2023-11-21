1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Warriors after losing six in a row. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but the Warriors lead 29-27 over the Rockets.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-8 in no time. On the other hand, the Rockets will have to make due with a 6-6 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Houston 6-5, Golden State 6-8

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $65.00

What to Know

The Warriors are 10-0 against the Rockets since April of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Golden State Warriors will stay at home for another game and welcome the Houston Rockets at 10:00 p.m. ET on November 20th at Chase Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The Warriors fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Thunder on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 130-123 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Thunder. The Warriors didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, the Warriors saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Andrew Wiggins, who scored 31 points along with 3 assists and 1 steal, was perhaps the best of all. Wiggins continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Houston was just a bucket shy of victory on Sunday and fell 105-104 to Los Angeles. The Rockets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Golden State has not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season. As for Houston, they bumped their record down to 6-5 with that loss, which was their fourth straight on the road.

In addition to losing their last games, the pair failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Houston might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a six game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Rockets in their previous meeting back in October, winning 106-95. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Rockets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 7.5-point favorite against Houston, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 221 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won all of the games they've played against Houston in the last 2 years.