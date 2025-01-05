1st Quarter Report

The last time the Warriors and the Grizzlies met, the game was decided by 51 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 30-29, the Warriors have looked like the better team, but there's still three more quarters to play.

The Warriors came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Memphis 23-12, Golden State 17-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Fand Duel SN - Memphis

Fand Duel SN - Memphis Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $93.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Chase Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The Grizzlies are headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 242.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against the Kings. The Grizzlies fell to the Kings 138-133. Memphis' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

The losing side was boosted by Jaylen Wells, who went 8 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 88.9% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in October of 2024. Desmond Bane was another key player, earning 22 points in addition to eight assists and seven rebounds.

Even though they lost, the Grizzlies were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists (they're ranked second in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 20 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Warriors posted their biggest victory since October 25, 2024 on Thursday. Everything went their way against the 76ers as the Warriors made off with a 139-105 win. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Golden State had established a 25 point advantage.

Stephen Curry had a dynamite game for the Warriors, shooting 8-for-8 from long range and dropping a double-double on 30 points and ten assists. Curry's performance made up for a slower contest against the Cavaliers on Monday.

Memphis' loss dropped their record down to 23-12. As for Golden State, they now have a winning record of 17-16.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: The Grizzlies have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 48.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like the Warriors (currently ranked third) struggle in that department as they've been averaging 47.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Everything came up roses for the Grizzlies against the Warriors in their previous matchup back in December of 2024, as the team secured a 144-93 victory. In that match, the Grizzlies amassed a halftime lead of 69-38, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Golden State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 233.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Memphis.