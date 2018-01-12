Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks odds: NBA picks from expert who's 9-2

The Golden State Warriors look to get back on track when they face the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN). The Warriors are six-point road favorites, up from an open of 4.5. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 224.5, up from an open of 222.



Golden State (33-9) had won six straight before sitting Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on Wednesday in a blowout loss to the Clippers 125-106.



Kevin Durant poured in 40 points that night and now averages 26.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Durant and Curry (27.9 ppg) combine to form the NBA's most-potent 1-2 punch. Curry is questionable for Friday night.



Giannis Antetokounmpo averages more than both of them. The star for the Bucks (22-18) is at 28.7 ppg -- second only to James Harden's 32.3 average -- along with 10 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, team-highs in all.



Golden State leads the NBA by a wide margin with 21.4 fast-break points per game. But Milwaukee has the league's top fast-break defense, allowing only 7.9 ppg. The Bucks are also a solid 12-5 against the West.



