Who's Playing
Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors
Current Records: Oklahoma City 8-4, Golden State 6-7
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.00
What to Know
The Thunder are 2-8 against the Warriors since May of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Oklahoma City Thunder will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The Warriors are crawling into this game hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Thunder will bounce in with three consecutive wins.
Even though the Thunder have not done well against the Warriors recently (they were 1-8 in their previous nine matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. Oklahoma City strolled past Golden State with points to spare, taking the game 128-109. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.3% better than the opposition, as the Thunder's was.
The Thunder can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Joe, who made all 7 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 23 points and 0 assists.
Oklahoma City is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-4 record this season. As for Golden State, they now have a losing record at 6-7.
Looking ahead, the Thunder are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder have themselves a killer kicker this season, having made 49.4% of their shots per game (they're ranked third in field goal percentage per game overall). It's a different story for the Warriors , though, as they've only made 44.4% of theirs this season. Given the Thunder's sizeable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.
Odds
Oklahoma City is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 2.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 232.5 points.
Series History
Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.
- Nov 16, 2023 - Oklahoma City 128 vs. Golden State 109
- Nov 03, 2023 - Golden State 141 vs. Oklahoma City 139
- Apr 04, 2023 - Golden State 136 vs. Oklahoma City 125
- Mar 07, 2023 - Oklahoma City 137 vs. Golden State 128
- Feb 06, 2023 - Golden State 141 vs. Oklahoma City 114
- Jan 30, 2023 - Golden State 128 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Feb 07, 2022 - Golden State 110 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- Oct 30, 2021 - Golden State 103 vs. Oklahoma City 82
- Oct 26, 2021 - Golden State 106 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- May 08, 2021 - Golden State 136 vs. Oklahoma City 97