3rd Quarter Report

The Thunder are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a 84-83 lead against the Warriors.

The Thunder came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Oklahoma City 13-4, Golden State 12-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $110.41

What to Know

The Warriors will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

The Warriors were supposed to be headed into the match following a big win against the Nets, but things went a little differently in their contest on Monday. The Warriors took a 128-120 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nets. The loss hurts even more since Golden State was up 86-68 with 7:13 left in the third.

The Warriors' loss came about despite a quality game from Stephen Curry, who earned 28 points in addition to seven assists. What's more, Curry also racked up eight threes, the most he's had since back in February.

Even though they lost, the Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists (they're ranked first in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 27 assists in nine consecutive games.

Meanwhile, on Mondaythe Kings kept up with the Thunder until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Everything went the Thunder's way against the Kings as the Thunder made off with a 130-109 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win Oklahoma City has posted since November 1st.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams were among the main playmakers for the Thunder as the former shot 4-for-7 from long range and dropped a double-double on 37 points and 11 assists and the latter went 10 for 16 en route to 28 points plus five assists and two steals. Gilgeous-Alexander's evening made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Golden State's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-5. As for Oklahoma City, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 13-4.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: The Warriors have been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.1% of their threes per game. It's a different story for the Thunder, though, as they've only made 34.9% of their threes this season. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Thunder will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors were able to grind out a solid win over the Thunder when the teams last played on November 10th, winning 127-116. Do the Warriors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Thunder turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Oklahoma City is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 229.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oklahoma City.