The Trail Blazers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 30-23 lead against the Warriors.

The Trail Blazers came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Portland Trail Blazers @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Portland 7-20, Golden State 14-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $75.49

What to Know

The Warriors are 8-2 against the Trail Blazers since March of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Having just played yesterday, the Golden State Warriors will get right back to it and host the Portland Trail Blazers at 8:30 p.m. ET on December 23rd at Chase Center. The timing is sure in the Warriors' favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Trail Blazers have not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

We saw a pretty high 248.5-over/under line set for the Warriors' previous game, but the actual score was more down to earth. They came out on top against Washington by a score of 129-118 on Friday.

The Warriors relied on the efforts of Jonathan Kuminga, who scored 22 points, and Stephen Curry, who went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 7 assists. Kuminga continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Trail Blazers last Thursday, but the final result did not. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 118-117 to Washington.

The losing side was boosted by Anfernee Simons, who scored 41 points along with seven assists. Those 41 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Even though they lost, the Trail Blazers were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Wizards only pulled down seven offensive rebounds.

The victory got Golden State back to even at 14-14. As for Portland, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-20 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Trail Blazers, though, as they've been averaging only 41.4 rebounds per game. Given the Warriors' sizeable advantage in that area, the Trail Blazers will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Golden State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 232.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Portland.