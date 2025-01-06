3rd Quarter Report

The Kings are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Warriors 105-75.

The Kings entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Warriors step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Sacramento Kings @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Sacramento 16-19, Golden State 18-16

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $70.00

What to Know

The Kings have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chase Center. The Kings are expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

The Kings are headed into Sunday's match after beating the impressive 242.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last game against the Grizzlies. The Kings managed a 138-133 victory over the Grizzlies on Friday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Kings' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Malik Monk led the charge by going 11 for 20 en route to 31 points plus six assists. What's more, Monk also posted a 55% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was DeMar DeRozan, who went 10 for 18 en route to 29 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Warriors' strategy against the Grizzlies on Saturday. The Warriors rang in the new year with a 121-113 win over the Grizzlies. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Golden State.

Andrew Wiggins was the offensive standout of the matchup as he posted 24 points in addition to four steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Sacramento's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-19. As for Golden State, they are on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 18-16 record this season.

While fans of the two teams were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. As for their next game, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

The Kings took their win against the Warriors in their previous meeting back in April of 2024 by a conclusive 118-94. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Kings since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Golden State is a 3-point favorite against Sacramento, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 225.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento.