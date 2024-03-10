Halftime Report

The Spurs are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Warriors 62-43.

The Spurs came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: San Antonio 13-50, Golden State 33-29

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Follow: CBS Sports App

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $157.00

What to Know

The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the San Antonio Spurs at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. The two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

After soaring to a 35-point win in their last game, the Warriors came back down to earth on Thursday. They fell just short of Chicago by a score of 125-122. The Warriors got off to an early lead (up 13 with 1:29 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Meanwhile, the Spurs traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They fell just short of Sacramento by a score of 131-129. The close game was extra heartbreaking for the Spurs, who almost overcame a 20 point deficit.

Despite the loss, the Spurs got a solid performance out of Devin Vassell, who shot 4-for-7 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 30 points and nine assists.

Golden State's defeat dropped their record down to 33-29. As for San Antonio, they have been struggling recently as they've lost 14 of their last 17 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-50 record this season.

The Warriors didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Spurs in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but they still walked away with a 118-112 victory. Do the Warriors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Spurs turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 9.5-point favorite against San Antonio, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 227 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against San Antonio.