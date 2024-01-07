Who's Playing
Toronto Raptors @ Golden State Warriors
Current Records: Toronto 14-21, Golden State 17-18
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $80.00
What to Know
The Raptors and the Warriors are an even 5-5 against one another since June of 2019, but not for long. The Toronto Raptors will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Chase Center. The Raptors are expected to lose this one by 2.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
It's hard to win when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent, a fact the Raptors found out the hard way on Friday. They fell to Sacramento 135-130.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Golden State beat Detroit 113-109 on Friday.
Toronto's loss dropped their record down to 14-21. As for Golden State, their win bumped their record up to 17-18.
The Raptors came up short against the Warriors when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 129-117. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Warriors' Stephen Curry, who dropped a double-double on 35 points and 11 assists. Now that the Raptors know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Golden State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Toronto, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 2-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 238 points.
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Golden State and Toronto both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 27, 2023 - Golden State 129 vs. Toronto 117
- Dec 18, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Toronto 110
- Dec 18, 2021 - Toronto 119 vs. Golden State 100
- Nov 21, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Toronto 104
- Apr 02, 2021 - Toronto 130 vs. Golden State 77
- Jan 10, 2021 - Golden State 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Mar 05, 2020 - Toronto 121 vs. Golden State 113
- Jun 13, 2019 - Toronto 114 vs. Golden State 110
- Jun 10, 2019 - Golden State 106 vs. Toronto 105
- Jun 07, 2019 - Toronto 105 vs. Golden State 92