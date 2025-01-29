3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Warriors and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 92-83, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 23-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 10-35 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Utah 10-34, Golden State 22-23

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: KJZZ-TV 14

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Tuesday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will play host again on Tuesday to welcome the Utah Jazz, where tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Last Saturday, the Warriors couldn't handle the Lakers and fell 118-108.

Even though they lost, the Warriors were working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now posted at least 28 assists in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight defeat. The game between them and the Bucks wasn't a total blowout, but with the Jazz falling 125-110 at home it was darn close to turning into one. Utah was down 100-80 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Golden State now has a losing record at 22-23. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 10-34.

Everything came up roses for the Warriors against the Jazz in their previous meeting back in October of 2024, as the squad secured a 127-86 win. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 11-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 229 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.