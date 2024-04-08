3rd Quarter Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, the Warriors look much better today on their home court. They are way out in front with a 97-77 lead over the Jazz. This contest looks nothing like the tight 140-137 margin from the Warriors' win over the Jazz in their previous head-to-head back in February.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 43-35 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 29-49 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Utah 29-48, Golden State 42-35

What to Know

The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against the Utah Jazz at 8:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The Warriors unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Friday. They lost 108-106 to the Mavericks on a last-minute layup From PJ Washington.

Meanwhile, the Jazz's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their 11th straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 131-102 to the Clippers. Utah was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 75-42.

Golden State's defeat ended a five-game streak of away wins and brought them to 42-35. As for Utah, their loss dropped their record down to 29-48.

The Warriors came out on top in a nail-biter against the Jazz when the teams last played back in February, sneaking past 140-137. Do the Warriors have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Jazz turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 228.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.