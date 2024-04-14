3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Warriors and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 95-89, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Warriors keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 46-36 in no time. On the other hand, the Jazz will have to make due with a 31-51 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Utah 31-50, Golden State 45-36

What to Know

The Warriors are 8-2 against the Jazz since January of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Golden State Warriors will be playing at home against the Utah Jazz at 3:30 p.m. ET at Chase Center.

After a string of three wins, the Warriors' good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They fell to the Pelicans 114-109. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 223 point over/under.

Meanwhile, the Jazz made the experts look like fools on Friday as the team pulled off a huge upset of the Clippers. They slipped by the Clippers 110-109. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Utah.

The Jazz can attribute much of their success to Kenneth Lofton Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds. Less helpful for the Jazz was Talen Horton-Tucker's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Golden State's loss dropped their record down to 45-36. As for Utah, their win ended a 13-game drought on the road and puts them at 31-50.

Looking ahead, the Warriors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by eight points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-4 against the spread).

The Warriors were able to grind out a solid victory over the Jazz in their previous matchup on Sunday, winning 118-110. Will the Warriors repeat their success, or do the Jazz have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Golden State is a big 8-point favorite against Utah, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Warriors, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222.5 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Utah.