Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz odds: NBA picks from Vegas legend on 13-4 roll

Roberts knows the Jazz have won five straight, all but one by double figures, and clinched a spot in the postseason with their 112-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Even so, in the tightly bunched Western Conference, seeding position will be up for grabs until the final horn sounds on the last regular-season game. Utah is in a three-way fight for a top-four position and home-court advantage in the first round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

The Jazz seemed like an unlikely contender after losing star forward Gordon Hayward in free agency and dealing with a prolonged injury-related absence to center Rudy Gobert. But with the help of dynamic rookie Donovan Mitchell and a healthy Gobert, Utah has been on a tear in the second half of the season.

The Jazz also have dominated their recent series with Golden State. They took advantage of an injury-ravaged Golden State club for a 110-91 win in Oakland on March 25 and also clobbered a full-strength Warriors club 129-99 in January.

Golden State has lost five of nine in a late-season slide as it prepares to enter the NBA playoffs without injured star Stephen Curry for at least the first round.

The rest of the Warriors picked up the slack in a 117-100 victory Sunday over the woeful Phoenix Suns, paced by 34 points from Klay Thompson.

But a leaky defense remains a concern for Golden State, which allowed Utah to shoot 58 percent from the field in their previous meeting. What's more, all five Jazz starters have averaged double figures in their past two games against the Warriors.

