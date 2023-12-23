Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Warriors and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. A win is still up for grabs for either team after two quarters, but the Warriors are up 63-61 over the Wizards.

The Warriors entered the match having won three straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Wizards step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Golden State Warriors

Current Records: Washington 5-22, Golden State 13-14

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Wizards have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. Having just played yesterday, they will head out on the road to face off against the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 p.m. ET on December 22nd at Chase Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

On Thursday, Washington escaped with a win against Portland by the margin of a single free throw, 118-117.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Wizards to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kyle Kuzma, who scored 32 points along with eight rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Warriors ultimately got the result they hoped for on Tuesday. They managed a 132-126 victory over Boston. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Warriors were down 17 points with 4:52 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Stephen Curry out in front who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 6 assists.

Washington's win ended a six-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-22. As for Golden State, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 13-14.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last games by winning and covering the spread. As for their game on Friday, the game looks promising for the Warriors, as the team is favored by a full 12 points. This contest will be Washington's 20th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 10-9 against the spread).

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Wizards just can't miss this season, having made 48.5% of their shots per game. It's a different story for the Warriors, though, as they've only made 45.6% of their shots per game this season. Given the Wizards' sizeable advantage in that area, the Warriors will need to find a way to close that gap.

Odds

Golden State is a big 12-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 246 points.

Series History

Golden State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Washington.