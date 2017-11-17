Good news for Nets: Booker has been great against his old team

Trevor Booker hasn’t fulfilled his promise to dunk on his old Jazz teammate, Rudy Gobert, and won’t Friday night either since Gobert is out with a knee contusion.

The 6’8” Booker played two years with Utah before he joined the Nets as a free agent last year. He was even voted the Jazz best teammate, an award he picked up after he left Utah for Brooklyn.

And as fond as he remembers his time in Salt Lake City and as fond Jazz fans remember him, Booker does well against his former team. Last year, he partook in both games against the Jazz.

On January 2, 2017, Booker’s first game against the Jazz, he started, played 34 minutes, and finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds in a 12-point loss, where the Nets, like most games last-season, were short-handed.

Booker made 6-of-14 attempts from the field, one three-pointer, and was a perfect 4-for-4 on free throws.

Before the game, he also made a promise to dunk on Rudy Gobert, which he still has yet to fulfill. He recently went at his former teammate, who is out with a high ankle sprain, once again, to which Gobert actually responded.

We assume it’s all in good nature.

Two months later, Booker returned to Utah. While he wasn’t quite as effective scoring the ball, he managed to score eight points of the bench while also grabbing 11 rebounds in only 25 minutes of work.

Last week, he again played well, going for 12 and 5, playing 20 minutes after coming off four missed games due to a bad back. So in three games in a Nets uniform vs the Jazz, Booker has averaged 12.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and shot 42 percent overall. That’s better than his Nets or career numbers.

We’ll have to wait and see what Booker can do versus Utah Friday, but in the meantime, highlights of last year’s 17-point, 15-rebound outing can be seen here, courtesy of DownToBuck:

Something for the Jazz fans to remember, too.