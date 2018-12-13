Google's most searched athletes of 2018: Tristan Thompson surprisingly tops global, U.S. trends list

If we told you that Tristan Thompson was the most Googled athlete of 2018, not only in the United States but around the world, would you believe us?

We didn't think so.

But don't just take it from us. Take it from Google -- the place where, you know, things get Googled.

As part of Google's annual Year in Search, the company released lists of its top search terms of the past year. Among them, the top 10 most searched athletes on both a national and global scale. The No. 1 search in both categories? Tristan Thompson.

Is it crazy that an NBA player would garner so much attention? Not really. The league virtually feeds off drama. But we're talking about Tristan Thompson here, not LeBron James. This is a guy who's never averaged more than 12 points per game in his eight seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson is also a guy who dates Khloe Kardashian and was seen, in April, partying with other women and oh yes, now we remember how Tristan Thompson could've topped these lists.

Here's the full rundown of the most Googled athletes of 2018, per Google Trends:

Most Googled in the U.S. Most Googled in the world 1. Tristan Thompson (NBA) 1. Tristan Thompson (NBA) 2. Shaun White (Olympics) 2. Alexis Sanchez (Soccer) 3. Lindsey Vonn (Olympics) 3. Lindsey Vonn (Olympics) 4. Le'Veon Bell (NFL) 4. Shaun White (Olympics) 5. Kawhi Leonard (NBA) 5. Khabib Nurmagomedov (MMA) 6. Dez Bryant (NFL) 6. Kawhi Leonard (NBA) 7. Nick Foles (NFL) 7. Naomi Osaka (Tennis) 8. Chloe Kim (Olympics) 8. Philippe Coutinho (Soccer) 9. Naomi Osaka (Tennis) 9. Conor McGregor (MMA) 10. Johnny Weir (Olympics) 10. Harry Kane (Soccer)

After you recover (again) from realizing that Tristan Thompson, of all athletes, outdid all of these big names on Google, there are a number of other notable takeaways from the year-end report: