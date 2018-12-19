Goran Dragic injury update: Heat guard to miss two months after knee surgery, per report

The Miami Heat's disappointing season has taken another turn for the worse.

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat will be without starting point guard Goran Dragic for two months after the veteran underwent knee surgery. Via ESPN:

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic is expected to miss eight weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Wednesday, a league source said. The targeted return for Dragic is the All-Star break in February. The league's All-Star Game is Feb. 17.

Dragic has played in just 14 games this season and missed 12 of the Heat's last 14 contests due to ongoing problems with his knee. Two weeks ago he underwent a minor procedure to have fluid drained from the knee, but that obviously wasn't able to fully alleviate the pain.

While Dragic will not be in the lineup on Thursday night, the rest of his Heat teammates who are healthy will be ready to go for their matchup against the Houston Rockets in South Beach (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).

This is just the latest in a string of injuries that have affected the Heat this season. Dion Waiters has yet to play a single game, James Johnson missed the entire first month of the 2018-19 campaign and both Wayne Ellington and Dwyane Wade have missed multiple games with their own respective injury issues.

In Dragic's absence, the Heat have played without a true point guard. The aforementioned Johnson and Wade along with Justise Winslow and Josh Richardson have all shared playmaking duties at various points, and that's likely to continue unless they add a player to the roster.

After finishing sixth in the East with 44 wins last season, the Heat are just 13-16 through the first two months this season. They're still hanging around the playoff picture, but that says more about the bottom of the East than their play on the hardwood.