Goran Dragic named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

After some very impressive play in the sixth week of the NBA season, Goran Dragic was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This accounts for Dragic’s play against the Celtics, Wolves and Bulls where he averaged 23.7 points, and 4.3 assists while shooting 57% from the field.

Goran is in full control of the Miami offense this season and has been one of the most consistent players on the team. It’s still early, but it would be a mistake not to give “The Dragon” some consideration when it comes to selecting All-Stars.

Below are some highlights from his great week: