Goran Dragic named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Goran Dragic named Eastern Conference Player of the Week
Miami’s “Dragon” was named Eastern Conference Player of the week after his stellar performances against the Celtics, Bulls, and Wolves.
After some very impressive play in the sixth week of the NBA season, Goran Dragic was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This accounts for Dragic’s play against the Celtics, Wolves and Bulls where he averaged 23.7 points, and 4.3 assists while shooting 57% from the field.
Goran is in full control of the Miami offense this season and has been one of the most consistent players on the team. It’s still early, but it would be a mistake not to give “The Dragon” some consideration when it comes to selecting All-Stars.
Below are some highlights from his great week:
-
Report: Grizzlies fire David Fizdale
Fizdale has reportedly been dismissed in the middle of his second season with Memphis
-
Gasol benched for entire fourth quarter
Marc Gasol did not play in the fourth quarter of the Grizzlies' loss to the Nets on Sunday
-
LBJ is not here for Simmons comparisons
LeBron James just wants Ben Simmons to be his own player and not be compared to him
-
Bell: Nash flopped on Horry hip check
On the Off The Bench podcast with Kanell and Bell, Raja says Nash might have added a little...
-
NBA Power Rankings: Harden, Cavs on rise
The Rockets are the hottest team in the NBA but LeBron James' Cavs are making a run toward...
-
Report: Millsap (wrist) out 3 months
Millsap injured his wrist against the Lakers on Nov. 19