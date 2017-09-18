Goran Dragic says potential No. 1 pick Luka Doncic is going to be one of world's best

After their 93-85 victory over Serbia in the EuroBasket 2017 Final on Sunday, the Slovenian basketball team were crowned champions of Europe, and thanks to Luka Doncic, they might have a long reign atop the throne.

The 18-year-old prodigy, who currently plays for Real Madrid, has been well known to scouts and NBA junkies for a few years now, but he used EuroBasket as a coming out party to everyone else, showing off all assets of his already well-rounded game. Doncic, who could be the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, averaged 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists during the competition, and more than once had Twitter in a frenzy over his play.

Such as when he did things like this.

Afterw winning the title, Doncic's Slovenian teammate Goran Dragic, who himself was spectacular during the tournament, scoring 35 points in the title game and winning MVP honors, had high praise for the youngster. Check it out:

"He's a born winner. No, I'm not kidding, he already has a lot of trophies, and medals. I'm happy for him. Mark my words, he's going to be one of the best in the whole world."

Of course, Doncic has a long way to go to live up to Dragic's words, but after what he displayed at EuroBasket these past few weeks at only 18 years old, he certainly looks capable of meeting the expectations.