Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star could return from broken hand on Monday vs. Cavaliers
Hayward has been out since early November, but said it's a 'possibility' he plays on Monday
The Boston Celtics have gotten off to a terrific start this season, and at 16-5 sit in second place in the Eastern Conference behind only the dominant Milwaukee Bucks. What's even more impressive is that they've played so well despite being without their star swingman Gordon Hayward for much of the campaign.
His absence will be coming to an end soon, however, and perhaps as early as Monday night when the Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers. Early on Sunday afternoon, Hayward told reporters that it's a "possibility" he plays in that game. Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the team's trainers will make an official decision tomorrow based on how Hayward is feeling, but added that no matter what, Hayward's return is coming "sooner than later."
Hayward hasn't played since Nov. 9 against the San Antonio Spurs, when he was hit with an illegal screen by LaMarcus Aldridge, and somehow fractured his hand in the collision. At the time, the Celtics announced that Hayward would be out for six weeks after undergoing surgery, but he is clearly ahead of schedule.
Injuries to any player, at any time, are never good news, but Hayward going down with a broken hand when he did was especially disheartening. After suffering a horrific leg injury on opening night back in 2017, Hayward struggled mightily in his return to the court last season. He was a step slow, couldn't get his shot going and eventually had to be removed from the Celtics' starting lineup. Through the first few weeks of this campaign, however, he finally looked like his old self again, only to go down with another injury right when he was picking up steam.
It would be fitting, then, if Hayward returns against the Cavaliers. Not only did he suffer that season-ending injury against them two years ago, but his dominant performance against them earlier this season was the game that firmly established he was back. Shooting 17 of 20 from the field, Hayward tied a career high with 39 points, and secured the win with a huge offensive rebound and putback late in the fourth quarter.
Through his first eight games, Hayward was averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, while shooting 43.3 percent from 3. There might be some slight turbulence as Hayward gets back into game shape, and the Celtics re-integrate him into the lineup, but he wasn't out that long, so it shouldn't be too much of a problem. Besides, any slight disruption to their flow will be overpowered by the boost that Hayward's additional scoring and playmaking gives them.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bam Adebayo owes Jimmy Butler $500
Adebayo might have to pay up for not taking a 3-point shot during the Heat's win over the Wizards
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 8 advice, lineups
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
NBA quarter-season awards
If the 2019-20 season ended today, here's who would deserve the hardware
-
LeBron agrees Bronny is a better shooter
In fact, LeBron says he probably has the '3rd best jump shot' in his house
-
Brown wants Simmons to shoot more threes
Simmons made the second 3-pointer of his career on Saturday
-
Knicks show true colors after Fiz firing
Remember, Steve Mills and Scott Perry aren't exactly against calling press conferences
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans