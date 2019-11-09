Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star suffers fractured hand against Spurs, out indefinitely
Hayward will see a specialist on Monday to determine whether or not he needs surgery
After struggling all of last season, Boston Celtics swingman Gordon Hayward was off to a terrific start in the first few weeks of this campaign. That positive momentum came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon when he suffered a fractured hand during the Celtics' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hayward will see a specialist on Monday to determine whether or not surgery is necessary.
Late in the first half, Hayward was guarding Dejounte Murray when the young Spurs guard accelerated towards the baseline. Hayward tried to follow him, but his path was blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge, who stepped in with an illegal screen. After the collision, Hayward immediately grabbed his hand and made his way off the floor and to the locker room.
Hayward did not come out to the floor with the rest of the team after halftime, and the team announced that an X-ray during the break revealed the fracture.
At this point, it's unclear how long Hayward will be sidelined. There are a number of factors that will determine that, including which bone in Hayward's hand was fractured, how bad the fracture is and whether or not he'll need surgery. If he does, that will obviously increase his recovery time.
If there's any silver lining for the Celtics and Hayward, it's that the injury is to his left hand, which is his non-shooting hand. Still, this is a huge blow for the Celtics with how well Hayward had been playing. Earlier this week, he tied a career-high with 39 points against the Cavaliers, and through the first seven games was averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 56.4 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent from 3.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Griffin to make debut vs. Wolves
Griffin has been sidelined for the start of the season due to knee and hamstring issues
-
Kyle Lowry suffers fractured left thumb
The Raptors suffered multiple injuries on Friday that could slow them down in the coming weeks
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 2
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 2 of our Sneaker King power rankings
-
LeBron doesn't plan on load management
James wants to maximize the time that he has left in the league
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 9 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Report: Rondo expected to debut Sunday
Rajon Rondo has missed the first eight games of the Lakers' season, but he is expected back...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans