Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star suffers fractured hand against Spurs
Hayward was hit by an illegal screen by LaMarcus Aldridge
After struggling all of last season, Boston Celtics swingman Gordon Hayward was off to a terrific start in the first few weeks of this campaign. That positive momentum came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon when he suffered a fractured hand during the Celtics' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Late in the first half, Hayward was guarding Dejounte Murray when the young Spurs guard accelerated towards the baseline. Hayward tried to follow him, but his path was blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge, who stepped in with an illegal screen. After the collision, Hayward immediately grabbed his hand and made his way off the floor and to the locker room.
Hayward did not come out to the floor with the rest of the team after halftime, and the team announced that an X-ray during the break revealed the fracture.
At this point, it's unclear how long Hayward will be sidelined.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Griffin to make debut vs. Wolves
Griffin has been sidelined for the start of the season due to knee and hamstring issues
-
Kyle Lowry suffers fractured left thumb
The Raptors suffered multiple injuries on Friday that could slow them down in the coming weeks
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 2
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 2 of our Sneaker King power rankings
-
LeBron doesn't plan on load management
James wants to maximize the time that he has left in the league
-
Best NBA DFS lineups, Nov. 9 picks
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Report: Rondo expected to debut Sunday
Rajon Rondo has missed the first eight games of the Lakers' season, but he is expected back...
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans