Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star to miss six weeks after surgery on broken hand
Hayward underwent surgery on Monday evening
After struggling all of last season, Boston Celtics swingman Gordon Hayward was off to a terrific start in the first few weeks of this campaign. That positive momentum came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon when he suffered a fractured hand during the Celtics' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Early on Monday afternoon, Hayward met with doctors who determined that surgery was the best option for his recovery. A few hours later, the team announced that he had undergone successful surgery and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks.
Late in the first half against the Spurs, Hayward was guarding Dejounte Murray when the young Spurs guard accelerated towards the baseline. Hayward tried to follow him, but his path was blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge, who stepped in with an illegal screen. After the collision, Hayward immediately grabbed his hand and made his way off the floor and to the locker room.
Hayward did not come out to the floor with the rest of the team after halftime, and the team announced that an X-ray during the break revealed the fracture.
If there's any silver lining for the Celtics and Hayward, it's that the injury is to his left hand, which is his non-shooting hand. Still, this is a huge blow for the Celtics with how well Hayward had been playing. Last week, he tied a career-high with 39 points against the Cavaliers, and through the first seven games was averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 56.4 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent from 3.
Now, they'll be without him for over a month, and it will likely be a few more weeks after that before he gets back into playing shape and the form he was in prior to the injury. They still have a deep team with plenty of talent on the wing, but they'll have their work cut out for them to remain atop the East until Hayward gets back.
