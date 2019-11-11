Gordon Hayward injury update: Celtics star to undergo surgery on fractured hand, per agent
A timeline for Hayward's recovery will come after Monday's procedure
After struggling all of last season, Boston Celtics swingman Gordon Hayward was off to a terrific start in the first few weeks of this campaign. That positive momentum came to a screeching halt on Saturday afternoon when he suffered a fractured hand during the Celtics' matchup with the San Antonio Spurs.
Now, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hayward will undergo surgery on Monday to fix his fractured left hand. A timeline for Hayward's recovery won't be available until after the procedure is completed.
Late in the first half, Hayward was guarding Dejounte Murray when the young Spurs guard accelerated towards the baseline. Hayward tried to follow him, but his path was blocked by LaMarcus Aldridge, who stepped in with an illegal screen. After the collision, Hayward immediately grabbed his hand and made his way off the floor and to the locker room.
Hayward did not come out to the floor with the rest of the team after halftime, and the team announced that an X-ray during the break revealed the fracture.
At this point, it's unclear how long Hayward will be sidelined. There are a number of factors that will determine that, including which bone in Hayward's hand was fractured, how bad the fracture is and whether or not he'll need surgery. If he does, that will obviously increase his recovery time.
If there's any silver lining for the Celtics and Hayward, it's that the injury is to his left hand, which is his non-shooting hand. Still, this is a huge blow for the Celtics with how well Hayward had been playing. Earlier this week, he tied a career-high with 39 points against the Cavaliers, and through the first seven games was averaging 20.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists on 56.4 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent from 3.
