Gordon Hayward says Brad Stevens got lost driving him around during Boston visit

Gordon Hayward has only officially been a member of the Boston Celtics for about 10 days, but he announced to the world nearly three weeks ago that he would be taking his talents to New England.

On Monday, Hayward joined ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on "The Woj Pod" to discuss the free agency process that eventually brought him to Boston. And as it turns out, apparently the team's coach being an expert navigator was not part of the equation, because if it was, Hayward would not be in Boston.

That's because after Brad Stevens arrived with assistant coach Micah Shrewsberry (both of whom coached Hayward at Butler) to pick Hayward and his wife up from the airport, the Celtics coach got lost on the drive to the hotel. As transcribed by MassLive:

"We didn't have a driver (in Boston)," Hayward said on the podcast. "(Stevens was) the one that picked me up and the one that drove me to the hotel and we got lost a couple times on the way."

Hayward also added that Stevens picking him up was quite a bit different from how Pat Riley and the Miami Heat -- who Hayward visited the day before the Celtics -- handled things.

"It was funny because when we landed in -- and this is kind of just different approaches, I guess, different styles, maybe, of the visits. But when we landed in Miami we were immediately greeted with the Miami security, the guy in charge of security for Miami. And we had a police escort, and an undercover policeman rolling behind us. And we get to the hotel, and we're going through a backdoor, just nobody bothers us, and we (go) right to the room, and it was, like, really just first-class as far as security is concerned. Like, there were no annoyances, anything like that. "And then you get to Boston and you just have Brad and Shrews at the terminal, no security whatsoever. I'm taking pictures at baggage claim with fans. Just kind of completely the opposite. Just, like I said, a different style of doing it. But when we got there you just -- I had an immediate sense of familiarity. And it did kind of bring me back to the recruiting days with Brad."

This is pretty funny.

Although Stevens probably wasn't laughing at the time. Imagine losing out on a key free agent because you got lost trying to get him to the hotel for his visit. It wouldn't get any more brutal than that.