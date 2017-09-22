Gordon Hayward says Isaiah Thomas 'helped win me over' to sign with Celtics

If not for Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward may never have signed with the Boston Celtics this offseason.

In a blog post on his website, Hayward revealed that Thomas, a key piece in the Kyrie Irving trade who was shipped to Cleveland this summer, was also a key figure in his recruitment and subsequent commitment to sign with the Celtics in free agency.

"My first reaction was to text I.T., and wish him the best," Hayward wrote. "That was a really strange moment because I'd really been looking forward to playing with him. He didn't just help recruit me to Boston—he was a big piece of that recruitment. He had talked a lot about city and how it was different to be a Celtic. He talked about the intensity of playing in the Eastern Conference Finals, playing at the Garden in the playoffs, and how much fun it was, and how much fun he had playing in Boston.

"All of that ultimately helped win me over. And by the time of the trade, I had already started to build a little bit of a relationship with him."

Hayward chose the Celtics over the Utah Jazz and Miami Heat, and while a big part of that decision was based on Thomas, he says he wasn't surprised too much just because of the nature of the NBA and the tendency for things to change in an instant.

"But that is just how the business works," Hayward continued. "I have spent enough years in the NBA to realize that things can change like that, in an instant. Still, even though we didn't necessarily get to be teammates, I'm definitely going to be watching him as a fan. In this league, I think we are all rooting for each other in some way or another—just to try to stay healthy, to try to be the best we can be."