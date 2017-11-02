Gordon Hayward says Paul George texted him after injury, has given 'great advice'
Hayward and George have been communicating throughout the process
Shortly after Gordon Hayward's horrific injury on opening night, Celtics coach Brad Stevens mentioned to reporters that he had contacted Orlando Magic's Frank Vogel for advice. Vogel, of course, was coach of the Indiana Pacers when Paul George suffered a similarly gruesome lower leg injury, and Stevens wanted to know how to help Hayward through the process.
While the two coaches were discussing the injury and how to move forward, it turns out the two players were doing the same. During a press conference at the Celtics' facility on Thursday morning, Hayward mentioned that George was one of the first people to reach out to him after the fall.
Hayward, who was present in the Las Vegas gym when George suffered his broken leg, also noted that the Thunder forward has been giving him advice in the early stages of the rehab process.
Hayward also mentioned George's support in the blog post he wrote late Wednesday night, saying George contacted him "immediately after I got hurt." Via Hayward's Facebook page:
Paul George contacted me immediately after I got hurt. He was somebody that I was texting back and forth with. I was there with him back when he suffered a similar injury. He knows better than anyone, maybe, exactly what it is I'm going through, and will be going through. I'm thankful that he reached out right away, and that's he's someone I can continue to talk to.
While the NBA is an ultra-competitive league, it's also a brotherhood, and it's very cool to see George reaching out and being supportive of his fellow player. His knowledge about the recovery process will surely be a vital resource for Hayward as he tries to make his way back to full strength as George has done.
