Gordon Hayward set for surgery, delivers message to Celtics crowd at home opener

Hayward suffered a horrific injury on Tuesday, but made sure to let the Boston fans know he was doing well

It's going to be a long time until we see Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward on the court again, but the road to recovery will reportedly begin soon.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hayward is set to have surgery to repair a dislocated ankle and broken tibia on Wednesday night, about 24 hours after he suffered the gruesome injury in Tuesday night's season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Wojnarowski also reports that the Celtics will know a better timetable for Hayward's recovery once surgery is complete.

Hayward couldn't be at the TD Garden for the Celtics' home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, but he delivered a message to the Boston crowd, which was played on the jumbotron before the game.

"Just wanted to say thank you to everyone who's had me in their thoughts and prayers," Hayward said. "I'm gonna be alright. It's hurting me that I can't be there for the home opener. I want nothing more than to be with my teammates and walk out on that floor tonight. But I'll be supporting you guys from here, and wishing you the best of luck. Kill it tonight. Thanks, guys."

After the injury, Hayward was immediately met with an outpouring of support from NBA players and fans, so he'll have a lot of people rooting for him as he begins the recovery process.

